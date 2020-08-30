Turkey marked the 98th anniversary of the decisive War of Independence battle against Greek forces on Sunday as the threat of a new conflict with Athens looms in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Turkey’s struggle for independence and future continues today as well,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message to commemorate Victory Day.

"It is absolutely not a coincidence that those who seek to exclude us from the eastern Mediterranean are the same invaders as the ones who attempted to invade our homeland a century ago."

In recent weeks, Turkish and Greek forces have engaged in a series of military exercises in the seas between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

"Turkey, in the eastern Mediterranean in particular, will not bow to threatening, intimidation and blackmailing language, will continue to defend its rights arising from international law and bilateral agreements," Erdogan said.

President Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials, and opposition leaders laid a wreath on Sunday at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the capital Ankara.