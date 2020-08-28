To bolster its fight for gas exploration and other maritime rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has increased its military and political presence in Libya and across the region.

Ankara’s assertive policy has unnerved not only regional powers like Greece and Egypt, but also countries like France - a Western Mediterranean state - which has deployed its Navy and military aircraft into the region, further escalating tensions with Turkey.

Experts however say that it is unlikely to see Turkey giving in to any foreign pressure, especially when it has strengthened its military capacity under its flagship modernisation projects in the past few decades.

“It’s difficult to predict what would happen there,” says Ismail Bozkurt, an experienced Turkish Cypriot writer, and a former member of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) presidential advisory council responsible for negotiations with the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA).

While Bozkurt does not see much possibility that there will be a hot war in the region, he still thinks that an unexpected spark could possibly provoke a military confrontation between Turkey and its rivals in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The tense political atmosphere in the Eastern Mediterranean suggests that a spark could immediately trigger a fire across the region,” Bozkurt told TRT World.

A war here could damage Turkey and its interests, the expert says, but “Greece would be damaged much more than Turkey.”

He also thinks that while France and some other regional powers like Egypt and Israel rhetorically support Greece, in a hot war situation with Ankara, “Athens would find itself alone”.

France has recently deployed its fighter jets and warships into Cyprus in a showdown with Turkey - Ankara condemned the move in strong terms.

According to Bozkurt, despite its illegal deployment to the island and its aggressive posturing in the region, France would not enter a war on the side of Greece against Turkey.

“France could arm Greece, giving its warplanes to Athens, but I don’t think it could enter a war alongside Greece against Turkey,” he opines.

“It is also clear that this kind of conflict would not work for the political and military interests of both NATO and the EU,” he says.

Turkey is the second biggest military force in NATO, showing its reliability to the world’s most powerful alliance for decades. The country is also an important asset to the EU while Brussels drags Ankara’s membership application for years on implausible grounds.

In the growing refugee crisis, Turkey, a nation that has played host to a record number of refugees since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, has shown its indispensability for both the continent and the union as agreeing with the EU leadership, particularly Angela Merkel’s Germany, to keep refugees in its borders.

In a clear difference with Paris, Berlin does not want any more escalation with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is currently playing the role of mediator between Ankara and Athens.

Will Turkey backtrack?