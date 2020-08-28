Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that their countries could unite their troops in the event of a threat from the West, the Belta state news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who is facing the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power after protests and strikes erupted following a contested August 9 election, added that not a single Russian soldier has yet crossed the border into Belarus.

Earlier on Friday, Lukashenko ordered half of the country's army to enter combat preparedness in response to what he said were threats from the West.

EU rejects Russia intervention

The EU's diplomatic chief has also urged Russia not to intervene in Belarus, after President Vladimir Putin vowed military support for the country's embattled leader.

The EU has rejected the official results of an August 9 poll in Belarus, which saw President Lukashenko re-elected with 80 percent of votes, and is preparing sanctions against his regime for ballot fraud and a violent crackdown on opposition protesters.

"I have heard many times from Russia the mantra that this is a domestic internal affair for Belarus and they do not want external interference. I suppose it's also valid for themselves," EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said at a meeting in Germany.

"It is solely for the Belarusian people to determine their own future. If Russia believes in the independence and sovereignty of a nation-state it will respect the wishes and democratic choices of the Belarusian people."

Putin also called on the Minsk authorities and the opposition to "find a way out" of the crisis peacefully, but the threat of military intervention by the Kremlin has raised the spectre of the crisis on the EU's doorstep taking a darker turn.

