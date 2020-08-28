Egyptian police have arrested a high-level leader of Muslim Brotherhood after years under the radar of officials.

Investigators recently learned that Mahmoud Ezzat, the acting Supreme Guide of the organisation, was hiding in an apartment on the outskirts of Cairo, an Interior Ministry statement said on Friday.

After searching the apartment, the police found computers and mobile phones with encrypted software that allowed the 76-year-old Ezzat to communicate with group members in Egypt and abroad, the statement said. Egypt banned the Brotherhood and declared it a terror outfit soon after the 2013.

Documents bearing the group's “destructive plans” were also found, according to police. The statement did not say when the raid took place.

A picture distributed by the Interior Ministry and published by Egyptian newspaper Al Youm al Sabaa showed a gaunt and frail-looking Ezzat wearing a striped T-shirt.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ezzat had an attorney.

Muslim Brotherhood veteran

Ezzat had been at large since the summer of 2013, after the military removed Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the ranks of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Morsi's short-lived rule proved divisive and provoked mass protests nationwide.

Ezzat was named the group’s acting leader in August 2013 after serving as deputy to former leader Mohamed Badie, and was seen as a hardliner within the group.