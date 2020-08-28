The British Ministry of Defence has received so many complaints of abuse by its soldiers from Iraqis that it can no longer keep track of the compensation it has paid out.

Thousands of Iraqis have filed claims in British and Iraqi courts alleging they were victims of human rights violations by British soldiers, including torture.

As of 2017, a boom in allegations meant that the ministry could no longer keep track of how much it had given out.

In response to a freedom of information request sent to the ministry by the London-based Middle East Eye, officials said it would take hundreds of hours to check through its records and collate the sums handed out to Iraqis.

Since the records of payouts stopped, the UK has faced 1,200 claims in British courts and more than 3,200 in Iraqi ones.

According to ITV News, 1,471 claims brought by Iraqis between 2003 and 2017, were settled for a total amount of close to 22 million British pounds ($29m).

Britain was the second largest contributor to the US-led force that conquered Iraq and toppled the government of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

After the dissolution of the Iraqi army by the occupying authorities, British forces took part in the subsequent occupation of Iraq, which lasted until 2011.

British forces were largely stationed in the south of the country, in and around bases in the city of Basra.

While they escaped the worst of the resistance campaign in central Iraq, they nevertheless faced an insurgent campaign involving Shia militias.

British forces were long accused of torturous practices against locals but media coverage except in a few cases was muted.

In 2016, a government commissioned inquiry warned around 300 soldiers that they had been implicated in crimes including torture, murder, and abuse. Investigators found 3,400 instances of murder and ill treatment.

Baha Mousa

One of the most infamous instances of criminality by British soldiers was the torture and murder of 26-year-old Baha Mousa in 2003.