When anti-Muslim riots broke out in Delhi in February this year, India's Hindu nationalist government was quick to spin the story with the help of its online troll army and other fanatics.

Together they scapegoated the country's Muslim minority as being the main aggressors in the violence that killed more than 50 people.

Six months later, Amnesty International has released a damning report that accuses India's police of fueling violence against Muslims.

The international human rights body reached the conclusion after interviewing more than 50 riot survivors, eye witnesses, lawyers, human rights activists, and retired police officers.

Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, said: “The Delhi police reports to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and it is shocking that there has been no attempt by the MHA to hold the Delhi police accountable till now. This, despite several of their violations being live-streamed on social media platforms. There have been several news and fact-finding reports published during these six months documenting the violations. This includes a report filed by the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC). But there has been no action taken against the police so far."

The violence in India's capital city was one of the ugliest manifestations of communal violence in recent history and was brought about by a culture of hate speech, which Hindu nationalist politicians, including legislators and parliamentarians, have thrived upon and encouraged.

With several Muslim neighbourhoods set ablaze, the rioters shot, slashed, and mutilated the victims. Some bodies were dumped in drains and many others were burnt. In reprisal attacks, at least 12 Hindus lost their lives.

'Mute bystanders'

Taking a dig at India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, for lauding the role of police in curbing the violence, the Amnesty report says its investigation revealed that Delhi police has engaged in a disturbing pattern of aiding the Hindu mobs in unleashing brutality on Muslim neighbourhoods.

The videos examined by Amnesty "showed Delhi police pelting stones with the rioters, torturing people, dismantling protest sites used by peaceful protesters and being mute bystanders as rioters wreaked havoc in Delhi."

Amnesty verified the evidence of human rights violations using cutting-edge technology to corroborate the claims.

"It authenticated these videos by verifying the time, date and location of the videos. In addition, Amnesty International India visited the locations where the videos were shot and interviewed the eyewitnesses and survivors," the report said.

In a clear display of a partisan approach in the riots, the report said Delhi police has violated several Indian laws, including Article 9 and Article 20 (2).