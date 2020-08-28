I grew up in a village in the east of Turkey. Much of my childhood was spent navigating drought in the 1990s. Collecting water from wells dug by charity and nonprofit organisations was a daily routine for all, but mainly for women and children.

Armed with cans and buckets, we would walk long distances to fetch it, a task that was considered to be one of the most essential chores, a great contribution to the family.

While my mother single handedly did all the housework — from cooking to cleaning — my brothers helped our father at the farm. On frequent occasions, whenever my mother had spare time, she was also able to help my father with farm duties. I don't know where she gathered that strength from, especially after finishing the herculean household tasks. It still amazes me.

I always had fun walking to the well with my friends. The morning task of fetching water always turned into an informal social event. Since there were only three wells for dozens of families, waiting our turn to fill our buckets turned into an opportunity to engage in communal chatter. Women often whined about their husbands and in-laws. We, as children, laughed, joked and chased each other around. For a moment, we would forget about the backbreaking task of carrying home the heavy water buckets that lay ahead of us.

On the way back, reality would kick in. With the water on our tiny shoulders, a flurry of questions would come to mind: Why are we doing this every single day? Why can't we have water taps at home?

We couldn't complain to anyone, though. We were raised to be tough and to adjust to harsh realities. We were always expected to find our own solutions. It wasn't just my family that depended on my daily journey to the water well. An elderly couple living next to our home counted on me, too. Fetching an extra bucket of water for them became my instinctive responsibility. I had no complaints about it. Helping the needy is a deeply embedded norm in rural Turkey, a cultural gene that guides our instincts.

Although hustling for water had become a daily task in our village, it affected my parents. They fretted over our education and future. Seeing them in a state of despair broke my heart. They had the bare minimum of resources on which to get by and yet they always thought about investing in their children, giving them an education to survive.

Looking back at those difficult years, I have come to the conclusion that our village was not always waterless and dry. It had abundant springs and brooks that helped the farming community survive. By the early 1990s, the effects of global warming were already visible in our village and within a few years we faced several bouts of dry spells and droughts. The summers became unbearable. Our crops, cattle and soil could not withstand the absence of rainfall. Left with a piece of barren land, my parents realised that the village had become unlivable. They decided to move to Istanbul.

Istanbul turned our fortunes around. The first thing it gave us was a tap full of water. Seeing it inside our apartment was an unbelievable sight. All I needed to do was turn the tap on and surprise: a sudden gush of water! We had come to the point where there was “no more walking for water”.