The head of Libya's internationally recognised government has suspended the country's powerful interior minister from his duties, saying his handling of street protests and a violent crackdown against them would be investigated.

The move coincides with reports of growing friction between Fayez al Sarraj, Prime Minister of Government of National Accord (GNA), and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, an influential figure from the port city and military power base of Misrata.

Bashagha, who was nominated in 2018, played a central role during a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militas that the GNA repelled in June with the support from Turkey.

Investigation launched

A decree issued by Sarraj said Bashagha would be investigated by the GNA leadership within 72 hours, and his duties would be assumed by a deputy minister, Khalid Ahmad Mazen.

"An investigation has been opened against the Interior Minister regarding his statements, orders and ensuring the necessary protection of the demonstrators in Tripoli and some other cities," the statement said.

A separate decree assigned a regional force headed by Osama Jweili, a commander from another militarily powerful city, Zintan, to help ensure security in Tripoli.

In a statement, Bashagha expressed readiness for an investigation, but said it should be televised to ensure transparency.