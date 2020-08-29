WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya’s interior minister suspended amid protests
Libyan premier Fayez al Sarraj suspended Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha over his statements and orders amid protests over poor public services and living conditions.
Libya’s interior minister suspended amid protests
Demonstrators protests against poor public services and living conditions in Tripoli, Libya, August 25, 2020. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 29, 2020

The head of Libya's internationally recognised government has suspended the country's powerful interior minister from his duties, saying his handling of street protests and a violent crackdown against them would be investigated.

The move coincides with reports of growing friction between Fayez al Sarraj, Prime Minister of Government of National Accord (GNA), and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, an influential figure from the port city and military power base of Misrata.

Bashagha, who was nominated in 2018, played a central role during a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militas that the GNA repelled in June with the support from Turkey.

READ MORE: Libyan PM begins cabinet reshuffle amid protests

Investigation launched

A decree issued by Sarraj said Bashagha would be investigated by the GNA leadership within 72 hours, and his duties would be assumed by a deputy minister, Khalid Ahmad Mazen.

"An investigation has been opened against the Interior Minister regarding his statements, orders and ensuring the necessary protection of the demonstrators in Tripoli and some other cities," the statement said.

A separate decree assigned a regional force headed by Osama Jweili, a commander from another militarily powerful city, Zintan, to help ensure security in Tripoli.

In a statement, Bashagha expressed readiness for an investigation, but said it should be televised to ensure transparency.

RECOMMENDED

Since Sunday protests over worsening living conditions and corruption have escalated in Tripoli. Armed men have used gunfire to disperse demonstrators, and Serraj has imposed a 24-hour curfew for four days to counter the new coronavirus, a move seen by critics as a tactic for curbing the protests.

The interior ministry under Bashagha said it was ready to protect peaceful protesters from armed groups.

READ MORE: Pro-Haftar militias violate Libya ceasefire

Surge in Covid-19 cases

Libya has seen a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with most of the cases in the country’s west.

So far, authorities have reported more than 12,629 cases, including 226 deaths, though the actual numbers are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

The pandemic has worsened the economic situation for many in the oil-rich country, already torn by years of conflict.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. 

Libya has since been in chaos with rival political and armed groups battling for control.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan