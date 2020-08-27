Gaza's governing party Hamas has hailed Turkey's leadership for pushing Fatah faction of West Bank-based Palestinian Authority for dialogue with the rival group.

"President Erdogan has been in favour of intra-Palestine reconciliation for a long time and urges Hamas and Fatah to unite," head of Hamas resistance group Ismail Haniyah told media in Istanbul on Thursday.

"We welcomed the Turkish role to help us achieve reconciliation and end the division," he said.

Earlier this week, Erdogan received the Hamas leader in Istanbul, and also made a phone call to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Rival factions at odds

Hamas and Fatah have remained at odds since the former seized the Gaza enclave from the latter in mid-2007 after several days of street fighting.

In 2017, the two factions signed a reconciliation agreement in Cairo in hopes of ending years of animosity and division.

Terms of the agreement, however, have never been implemented amid deep-seated differences between the two movements.

Israeli strikes

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes struck a Hamas target in occupied-Gaza overnight, the Israeli military said, even as a Qatari envoy joined efforts to broker an end to the almost three-week flare-up.