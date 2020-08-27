In July of this year, the European Union Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, described the febrile anti-Turkey atmosphere prevailing in the parliament in stark terms.

“I thought I saw in the Chamber that Pope Pius V had resurfaced calling for the Holy Catholic Alliance against Turkey and mobilising the troops of Christendom to face the Ottoman invasion,” said Borrell half-jokingly as European Union parliamentarians called for sanctions against Turkey.

Yet, joke or not, it revealed quite a bit about the psychology in the EU parliament as well as Greece’s ongoing lobbying efforts to push the bloc and Turkey into a crisis.

While France has sought to up the ante in the Eastern Mediterranean, Germany has attempted to mediate between Turkey and Greece in a bid to keep Turkey, one of the bloc’s most strategic partners, within its camp.

Turkey's relationship with the EU however, is much broader and deeper than the bilateral issues it has with Greece.

Co-operation on migrants

Turkey is host to one of the largest refugee populations in the world, with around 4 million refugees.

The Syrian civil war, which is heading towards its tenth year, will continue to produce refugees for many years to come. Turkish-EU cooperation to manage this situation, and to continue to ensure a democratic and stable government emerges in Syria in the future, will be crucial.

Without Turkish-EU cooperation on Syria, a workable solution will be harder to find for its long-suffering people who seek stability.

The EU is already working alongside Turkey to alleviate the burden of the unprecedented volume of refugees it has been shouldering.

Earlier this year, Borrell said, with regards to the EU’s relationship with Turkey: “We have a common interest and that is to end the conflict in Syria. Only in this way will we be able to bring to an end the suffering of the civilian population and contribute to addressing the most significant challenges Turkey is currently facing.”

Energy