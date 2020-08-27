A rights group in Indian-administered Kashmir has published a report highlighting the consequences of a punitive communications blackout imposed by New Delhi in the disputed region, stating that “the ongoing internet siege enacts a digital apartheid, a form of systemic and pervasive discriminatory treatment and collective punishment.”

Based on field work, government documents, court files and media reports undertaken by the Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), the 125-page report titled ‘Kashmir’s Internet Siege’ examines the economic, political, and social costs associated with the internet shut down since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that had conferred semi-autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it on August 5, 2019.

Indian officials claimed that the clampdown was aimed at preventing anti-India protests and attacks by rebels following the revocation of the state’s special status.

“Digital sieges are a technique of political repression in Kashmir, and a severe impediment to the enjoyment of internationally and constitutionally guaranteed civil, political and socio-economic rights,” the report said.

It added that the move worked to curtail circulation of news and information, restrict social and emergency communications, and silence and criminalise all forms of political interactions and mobilisations as “military related,” “terrorist activity” and “threats to national security”.

Coupled with the lockdown arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation was made even more intolerable.

“Currently 12.5 million people in the region can barely video call their friends or family, attend online classes, webinars or conferences, use apps to have their groceries or medicines delivered, entertain themselves by streaming a film, or download the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and health guidelines.”

The report was also addressed to the international community.

“While the Government of India may have succeeded in gagging the voices of people of Jammu and Kashmir with its longstanding communication blockade,” the report said, “it should not prevent the international community from speaking and calling out the Government of India for suppressing the fundamental rights of people.”

India leads the world in internet shutdowns, of which Jammu and Kashmir accounts for more than two-thirds in both frequency and duration. The blackout was described as the longest running internet shutdown in a democracy, and the second longest in the world after Myanmar.

There have been 226 documented internet shutdowns in the state since 2012, and 70 separate shutdowns in 2020 alone.

According to technology researcher Prateek Waghre, disrupted internet access for 12.5 million Kashmiris is estimated at a loss of around 3.5 billion hours (and counting).

Although some of the communication restrictions have been lifted and internet has been restored over fixed lines, mobile internet speeds in most of the region remain terribly slow and 18 out of 20 districts continue to be deprived of high-speed 4G internet.

For the moment, mobile internet bandwidth is officially throttled to 2G levels, which does not allow for full functionality for most websites and web-based applications.