The European Union is set to begin a serious intervention in Lebanon following months of political turmoil, which climaxed on August 4 with the devastating explosion at its port, TRT World can reveal.

The news coincides with events unfolding in Lebanon today of a bevvy of private prosecutions against corrupt leaders there, including judges and ministers, which is believed to have support from EU officials in Brussels who have been following corruption in Lebanon for years.

A meeting of MEPs in the European parliament this week, which was scheduled to discuss Belarus, ended with a point of order by a French MEP who called for the European Commission to intervene in Lebanon.

“Following my intervention, the European Commission will now look at Lebanon from the 1st September,” Thierry Mariani MEP told TRT World via telephone. A former minister in the Nicholas Sarkozy government, and an expert on Syria and Lebanon, revealed that an emergency team of MEPs will quickly prepare to go to Lebanon, probably in October, to attempt to engage with the elite there, as well as civil society and activists in a bid to restore law and order and oversee an emergency aid plan.

“We’re in the process now of planning a trip to Lebanon but much depends on the situation there, with covid, for example,” explains Mr Mariani.

A draft agenda from the Committee on Foreign Affairs confirms that Lebanon will be on the agenda in an extraordinary meeting on September 1.

“And we can also take advantage of being in Beirut to have meetings with others,” he adds.

One of those 'other' meetings will probably be with a radical group of secular lawyers who are spearheading a campaign to expose corruption.

A grassroots legal organisation called United for Lebanon (UFL) is ploughing ahead with unprecedented private prosecutions against 28 corrupt officials, which it claims are responsible for the Beirut explosion which wounded over 6,000 people on August 4.

It’s the only legal initiative to prosecute corrupt senior officials as none of the normal government bodies have made any moves to bring those guilty to account. By contrast, the Attorney General in Lebanon has issued orders to detain the port director who was arrested three days after the blast, along with 19 port workers.

Prosecuting the ruling elite

United for Lebanon (UFL), a maverick group of lawyers who are fighting corruption in Lebanon, lodged their unprecedented case this week against 28 judges, government ministers and army commanders.

Previous corruption cases they have also filed include for the garbage crisis, embezzlement of social security funds and individual human rights cases.

At a press conference, its chief, Rami Ollaik, explained why he and his colleagues had taken such huge risks in a country which has a track record of murdering lawyers, journalists and activists who take on the system.

“The first and most important responsibility of The State is to protect the people and defend their interests against anything that threatens their security and safety,” he says. “Having this said and given the atrocities and the range of responsibilities – be it of national security or socioeconomic nature – those at the state highest ranks should be held accountable first.”