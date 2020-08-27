Lebanon is at "risk of disappearing", French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said, urging emergency reforms under a new government.

"The risk today is of Lebanon disappearing so these measures have to be taken," he told RTL radio ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's return visit to Beirut next week to push reform and reconstruction after the devastating port blast.

"It's for the Lebanese authorities to assume their responsibilities. They are trained and competent, but they have made a consensus among themselves for inaction and that's no longer possible. The president told them that when he went on August 6 and will repeat it when he is in Beirut on Tuesday," Le Drian said.

