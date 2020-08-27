WORLD
2 MIN READ
French FM urges Lebanese authorities to 'assume' responsibilities
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says Lebanon is at risk of 'disappearing' urging the implementation of crucial reforms.
French FM urges Lebanese authorities to 'assume' responsibilities
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Dinard, France on April 6, 2019. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 27, 2020

Lebanon is at "risk of disappearing", French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said, urging emergency reforms under a new government.

"The risk today is of Lebanon disappearing so these measures have to be taken," he told RTL radio ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's return visit to Beirut next week to push reform and reconstruction after the devastating port blast.

"It's for the Lebanese authorities to assume their responsibilities. They are trained and competent, but they have made a consensus among themselves for inaction and that's no longer possible. The president told them that when he went on August 6 and will repeat it when he is in Beirut on Tuesday," Le Drian said.

READ MORE:How does Lebanon fit into Macron’s aims for the Eastern Mediterranean?

READ MORE:FBI team set to arrive in Lebanon to participate in Beirut blast probe

RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic efforts 

France has been leading diplomatic efforts for almost two years to persuade Lebanon to push through reforms and secure foreign aid needed to offset a financial meltdown.

In the immediate aftermath of the August 4 blast that destroyed whole neighbourhoods, killed more than 180 people and made 250,000 homeless, President Emmanuel Macronrushed to Beirut hoping to use the leverage of international reconstruction aid to persuade Lebanon's factions to choose a new administration led by individuals untainted by corruption and backed by foreign donors. 

However, progress has been slow with some diplomats increasingly frustrated over the situation.

Macron will return to Beirut on September 1.

READ MORE:Macron is no saviour, he is helping to reinforce the status quo in Lebanon

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan