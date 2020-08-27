Fayez al Sarraj, the prime minister of Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), and Aguila Saleh, the speaker of a rival Tobruk based parliament in eastern Libya, both recently agreed to a UN plan to pull military forces away from Sirte and the eastern oil crescent, where much of Libya’s oil infrastructure is based.

As things stand, these oil terminals and ports are occupied by the warlord Khalifa Haftar, an ostensible ally of the Tobruk entity but who in practice acts independently when it suits him.

The warlord and his self-declared ‘Libyan National Army’ (LNA) have characteristically dismissed the ceasefire announcement with its spokesman Ahmed Mismari describing the agreement as a "marketing" stunt.

Haftar’s actions in the coming days, as well as those of his patrons in the UAE, will be the key issue to watch, as they stand the most to lose from the demilitarisation of the area surrounding Sirte.

The ceasefire call is nevertheless a significant breakthrough and indicates an opportunity for renewed efforts to achieve a political settlement. This is the result of a recent diplomatic push by Germany, Turkey, and the US.

That diplomatic leverage has been made possible thanks to heavy defeats inflicted on the LNA by GNA forces.

Over the last few months, with Turkish support, the internationally recognised government in Tripoli has managed to push Haftar to the borders of the coastal city of Sirte, some 450km east of Tripoli, and al Jufra airbase in central Libya.

Strategic significance of Sirte and al Jufra

Sirte is vital for the UN-backed GNA for two primary reasons. First, the city has great economic importance as a gateway to Libya’s oil crescent region. Since January this year, Libya has lost at least $8bn as a result of Haftar’s oil blockade. Oil and natural gas revenues represent almost 90 percent of the government’s revenue.

The Libyan people have suffered profoundly as a result, with large-scale electricity, water, and gas cuts. A lack of funds in the government treasury has made it harder for Libya to pay for imports, such as medical supplies, which in turn has made it harder to battle the coronavirus.

This helps to explain recent protests where people in the capital marched last Sunday to voice displeasure about failing public services and constant power cuts.