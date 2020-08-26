Iran has agreed to allow inspectors into two sites where the country is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday that Iran was “voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve the issues.”

It said in a joint statement with Iran that the dates for the inspections had been agreed, but did not say when they would take place.

Tehran has told the agency that in return it must not to seek inspections based on "fabricated information."

The inspections would resolve a months-long impasse between Iran and the IAEA, and the announcement came as the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi was on his way home to Vienna after his first visit to Tehran since taking over the post in December.

"Iran, like before, is ready to cooperate with the IAEA," Rouhani said, according to state TV.

Iran had been resisting providing access to the sites, which are thought to be from the early 2000s, before it signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, maintaining the IAEA had no legal basis to visit them.

A new chapter

Iran had previously argued that the IAEA's access requests are based on allegations from the country's arch-enemy Israel and have no legal basis.

The head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, confirmed that Iran had agreed to the inspections, saying “this will bring the case to an end.”

“We are loyal to conventions and our commitments,” he said, adding that he hoped the agreement would open a new chapter between Iran and the IAEA based upon “good intentions and mutual acceptance.”

US pressure