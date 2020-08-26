Known as the lion of the Mediterranean, Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa displayed a remarkable seamanship as the grand admiral of the Ottoman navy in the early 16th century.

Under Hayreddin Pasa's supervision, the Ottoman naval strength increased by many folds, and so did the maritime conquests.

Fast forward to the 21st century, Hayreddin Pasa still commands immense respect in Turkey, so much so that during the Blue Homeland naval drill in 2019, Turkish warships offered a salute at his grave, the Tomb of Barbaros, by sounding the foghorn three times as they sailed off the coast of Istanbul's Besiktas district.

Prior to the naval drill, the tomb was open to visitors for half a day a week. It's now open for five days a week, a change in timings that reveals how strong an inspiration Hayreddin Pasa has been in modern Turkish life.

The Turkish government has even named its premier sea drilling vessels after Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa and other legendary Ottoman figures: Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni.

With Turkey recently discovering a major gas reserve in the Black Sea, historic icons like Hayreddin Pasa, who made the Ottomans a great naval power on the global stage, have once again triggered curiosity among ordinary Turks who want to know more about the celebrated admiral.

Born on the Island of Lesvos in what is today modern Greece, in 1478, Hayreddin Pasa's real name was Khizr or Khidr. He was nicknamed as ‘Barbarossa’ because of his red beard. Ottoman Sultan Selim I gave him the honorary name ‘Hayreddin’, which means 'best of the faith'.

On his death in 1546, the Ottoman Empire announced: "the leader of the sea is dead".

As the youngest of four brothers, he began trading activities between Lesvos, Thessaloniki and Euboea of present Greece with a ship that he had built.

His brother was known as Baba Oruc (Oruc the father) because he helped Muslim refugees fleeing from the Christian crusaders in Andalus. He ferried them to North Africa with his fleet.

Hayreddin Pasa was clever and bright as a youngster, though he had a tendency to mock his contemporaries. When he was a young man, he was noted for his firebrand rhetoric. He was brave but prudent. He was strong-willed, but with an innate fighting instinct.

Following his successes in the Mediterranean as a commander of his fleet, he ensured he invested in his subordinates by educating and treating them respectfully. He was widely loved and respected by the seamen community.

He was multilingual and spoke all the main Mediterranean languages, such as Greek, Arabic, Spanish, Italian and French.

After rescuing his brother Oruc from the prison of Knights of Rhodes, the siblings declared loyalty to Ottoman Prince Sehzade Korkut, who was the brother of Selim I.

In 1504, Hayreddin and his brother engaged in a struggle for naval dominance against Spain, Genoa and France in the Mediterranean. They eventually emerged as victors.