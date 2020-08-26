A network of Emirati activists have launched a campaign against Abu Dhabi’s recent normalisation pact with Israel.

Besides demonstrating that support for the disputed deal in the UAE is far from universal, the statement by the group called the Emirati Resistance Union against Normalisation (ERUN) comes amid a crackdown on any form of dissent by the country’s autocratic crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed.

Founding members of the group include both Emiratis living inside the country and those based in other countries.

In a video statement put out to mark the establishment of the group, co-founder Ahmad al Shaybah said:

“Our presence here is to reaffirm the choice of the Emirati people who strongly support Palestinian rights and stand against this deal, against these illegitimate deals and against all acts of treason.”

Other founders include; Saeed Nasser al Taniji, the director of the Gulf Center for Research Studies, journalist Hamid Abdullah al Nuaymi, writer Ahmad al Shaybah, businessman Saeed Khadim al Mari, activist Hammad Mohammed al Shamesi, and writer Ibrahim Mahmoud al Haram.

The use of strong language to describe the deal, such as “betrayal”, is a rare occurrence in a country known for not tolerating any criticism of its leadership. Nevertheless, tt is also puts the UAE in the uncomfortable position of criminalising pro-Palestinian activism should it decide to persecute those involved in opposing normalisation.

In the past weeks, the UAE has tried to create the perception of support for the deal by concocting endorsement from Islamic scholars and amplifying PR stunts by pro-government influencers backing the deal.

Arab and Muslim states reject normalisation