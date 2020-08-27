The harshest criminal punishment ever applied in New Zealand ––life behind bars for the man behind the Christchurch mosque massacres –– has offered justice but leaves a long and painful road to healing for survivors and loved ones of those killed in the attack.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old self-proclaimed white supremacist, will die in jail under a life sentence without parole that he was handed on Thursday.

He killed 51 Muslim worshippers with high powered guns during Friday prayers at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019.

"Finally justice has been served," said Hina Amir, on the phone from her living room a few suburbs away from the street in front of Al Noor mosque where her and husband Amir Daud survived a hail of Tarrant's bullets in their car.

Together on their lounge they watched a live stream of three emotional days of sentencing proceedings, as other survivors and relatives confronted Tarrant directly in court and asked he never be released.

"It's a relief," said Amir, 34. "You feel angry, anxious, mixed with a feeling that this guy maybe, maybe, he's regretting his actions, which we can't guess because he was so emotionless," she said.

Also on Amir's mind this week was Tarrant's mother.

"She's a mother," she said. "Whatever your kid will do, he is your child. That is a kind of a feeling I've had for the last three days."

Outside the courthouse, the sentence was greeted with cheers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the life sentence for the Christchurch mosque gunman, saying he deserved a lifetime of "complete and utter silence".

"The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it," said Ardern on Thursday, who was widely praised for her response to the attacks last year that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

"Nothing will take the pain away, but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process", she said.

"His deserves to be a lifetime of complete and utter silence."

The judge imposed the maximum available sentence on 29-year-old Australian gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the first time the sentence has been imposed in New Zealand.

'Inhuman'

Judge Cameron Mander said Tarrant's crimes were so wicked that a lifetime in jail could not begin to atone for them. He said they had caused enormous loss and hurt and stemmed from a warped and malignant ideology.

“Your actions were inhuman,” Mander said. “You deliberately killed a 3-year-old infant as he clung to the leg of his father.”

The March 2019 attacks targeting people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques shocked New Zealand and prompted new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. They also prompted global changes to social media protocols after the gunman live-streamed his attack on Facebook.