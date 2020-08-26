Many in Lebanon were outraged on Monday when social media footage emerged of the arrest by Lebanese security forces of the owner of Cafe Em Nazih, a popular bar and restaurant in Beirut. His supporters allege this to be harassment by the state due to him employing Syrian and migrant workers. The Beirut explosion was indiscriminate, but the response to it has exposed the institutional bias against Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

43 of the 180 people killed by the blast on August 4, almost a quarter, were Syrians. “They counted us separately” Faryal* a Syrian refugee living in Beirut tells me “they announced the number of deaths of Lebanese people and they added on the others after – like our lives are less human because we are Syrian.”

One Syrian-Kurd family in Beirut, who live less than 3km from the epicentre of the blast, owe their lives to the quick-thinking of their eldest son who closed the shutter doors to their balcony which overlooks the Beirut port. He did this after hearing the first explosion in order to protect his 5-year-old sister. Shortly after closing them, the second, larger, catastrophic blast happened, throwing him across the room - it fractured his skull. The shutter door saved their lives, but now they are being charged by their landlord to fix it.

Aza*, the mother, says other Lebanese families around them are receiving comparatively more help. She claims a worker from a world-renowned aid agency operating in Beirut, refused to help them due to their nationality. Aza and her family have made the decision to move back to North East Syria - the discrimination they are facing from the blast is the last straw for them. “My husband and my sons will be conscripted to the army and forced to fight in the civil war” the mother says, “but it is now so bad, we are willing to risk it.”

Perversely, Syrians are even facing discrimination in trying to help repair Beirut’s wounds. Two young Syrian men were part of a group of volunteers helping to clean up the debris, when they were stopped by the military due to them not having residency.

The Beirut explosion has not caused the demotion of Syrians in Lebanon to second-class citizens, rather it has exacerbated the long-standing structural and societal discrimination against those who fled to Lebanon for safety as a result of the civil war.

Since the wave of Syrian refugees entering Lebanon began in 2013-14, multiple municipalities have placed legal restrictions on refugees, such as curfews. In some cases, if Syrians are found to be walking around outside post-curfew, they are taken to the local police station and held until the curfew expires. Some claim this is to keep others safe and to reduce crime, others argue this is to keep life in Lebanon more miserable than life in Syria, so that they do not stay any longer than required.