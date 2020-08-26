Two prominent Hong Kong opposition lawmakers have been arrested along with more than a dozen others in a police operation focused on last year's anti-government protests, part of a widening crackdown against the city's democracy camp.

Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui were detained on Wednesday after early-morning raids on their homes, according to their political party and the police.

Opposition figures decried the arrests, which add to a mounting toll of prosecutions targeting Beijing's critics in the restless financial hub.

"This is out-and-out political persecution," James To, a veteran lawyer and member of the Democratic Party, told reporters after the arrests.

Lam, Hui and at least 14 other — aged between 26 and 48 years old — were arrested during Wednesday's operation, which focused on protests in July last year.

Both are minority anti-Beijing lawmakers in the city's partially elected legislature and vocal critics of both Beijing and the Hong Kong government.

2019 riots

A post on Lam's Facebook page said he was arrested "on suspicion of participating in rioting on July 21" last year.

That day, Lam and dozens of anti-Beijing protesters were beaten by a gang of government supporters, some with "triad" organised crime links, in the town of Yuen Long.

Police were late to arrive on the scene and were also filmed allowing some of the armed attackers to leave – scenes that sent already swirling distrust of the force skyrocketing and helped fuel further months of protests.

Lam was also charged with "conspiring to damage property and obstruction of justice outside Tuen Mun police station on July 6 last year", the statement said.

No reconciliation

Hui's office released video footage of his arrest where officers said they were charging him with attempted obstruction of justice, access to a computer with criminal or dishonest intent and criminal damage.