"You should thank God on that day I didn't catch you".

Those are the words of one of the heroes of the Christchurch terror attack as he confronted gunman Brenton Tarrant on the third day of sentencing hearings on Wednesday.

"You know this face. The one who chased you out," Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah told Tarrant, who is facing a life sentence without parole for his killing spree.

The Australian father-of-four told the court how he offered himself as a target to protect worshippers inside a mosque where Tarrant had opened fire without warning.

In all, 51 people were killed in the attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15 last year.

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that "true justice" awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than prison.

"You have killed my son and to me it is as if you have killed the whole of New Zealand," Aden Ibrahim Diriye said in a statement read by a family member during a sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant on Wednesday.

"Know that true justice is waiting for you in the next life and that will be far more severe. I will never forgive you for what you have done."

Tarrant, a 29-year-old white supremacist Australian, is scheduled to be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage in the city of Christchurch which he live-streamed on Facebook.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The judge can impose a life term without parole, a sentence that has never been used in New Zealand.

Between forgiveness and grief

Survivors and families of victims have addressed the court this week and many have urged the judge to sentence Tarrant to the most severe sentence.

Diriye, a refugee from Somalia who moved to New Zealand 25 years ago, told the court his son had been robbed of a future.

"He used to engage and play with the police; at home he would run around the house pretending to be a cop and wear police uniform.

We thought one day he might become a police officer," he said in his statement.

A hero's tale