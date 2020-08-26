TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Customs agents make historic cocaine bust in northwestern Turkey
About 540 kg of cocaine is the largest single seizure of the drug in Turkey's history, Turkish officials say.
Customs agents make historic cocaine bust in northwestern Turkey
Turkey's customs enforcement agents seize some 540 kilograms of cocaine, marking the largest single seizure of the drug in the country's history. August 26, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 26, 2020

The Commerce Ministry of Turkey has announced that customs enforcement agents seized some 540 kilograms of cocaine inside a shipping container from Turkey's Kocaeli port.

It was dubbed by officials on Wednesday as the largest single seizure of the drug in Turkey's history.

Turkish authorities said three people have been taken into custody and investigations are still under way.

Daily Sabah reported that the drugs were found in 500 small packs hidden inside the container at a port, adding that the drugs are valued at around $29 million.

Fight with drug trafficking

RECOMMENDED

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu underlined in a TV interview in June that Turkey is a transit country for organic drugs from the east and synthetic and chemical drugs from the west, complicating its anti-trafficking efforts.

Turkey is also a target country for these illegal drug streams, he said.

Touting Turkey's anti-drug policies, he said Turkey has seized 17 percent of the heroin in the world and 70 percent of heroin in Europe.

In 2019, Turkey also seized the largest amount of drugs in its history. It captured the largest amount of cocaine in its history with 800 kilograms as well as 1,500 kg of heroin.

Additionally, the World Drug Report 2020 released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in June emphasises that the largest total quantity of heroin seized by a country in 2018 was that seized by the Islamic Republic of Iran (for the first time since 2014), followed by Turkey, the United States, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Belgium.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG