Several Islamic scholars have distanced themselves from a statement endorsing the UAE’s pact with Israel, which was put out by an Abu Dhabi-sponsored faith forum last week.

The Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies (FPPMS) put out the statement shortly after the agreement was announced earlier in August.

It praised the “wise” leadership of the UAE’s crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), and his efforts to establish stability and a “just and permanent peace” in the Middle East.

The statement was signed by the chairman of the FPPMS, Abdullah bin Bayyah, as well as a number of other members of the organisation, including the American Islamic scholars, Aisha al Adawiyah and Hamza Yusuf.

Bin Bayyah, has separately endorsed the normalisation treaty between the UAE and Israel using similar language in his capacity as the head of the Emirati Fatwa Council.

"The Emirates Fatwa Council blesses the wise leadership's acts for the supreme good for the nation and its people," said in the other statement.

However, amid a torrent of criticism, both Adawiyah and Yusuf rejected the statement put out in their name, denied they had ever endorsed it, and restated their support for the Palestinian cause.

Abu Dhabi has tried to spin the deal as a necessity conditioned on Israel stopping its annexation of the occupied West Bank, but Israeli leaders have agreed only to temporarily suspend it, affirming that its plan to integrate the legally Palestinian territory into Israel proper is still on the table.

‘Fabricated and erroneous’

Without directly addressing FPPMS or the UAE government, Hamza Yusuf said that he had never supported the deal.

“The recent reports alleging my political views were fabricated and erroneous,” the scholar said in a Facebook post, adding:

“I do not engage in or endorse geopolitical strategies or treaties. My allegiance is and has always been with the oppressed peoples of Palestine, whether Muslim, Christian, or otherwise. Anyone who says differently is a liar.”