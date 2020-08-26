On August 26, 1071, nearly a thousand years ago, Alparslan, the sultan of the Muslim Turkic Seljuk dynasty, defeated a large Byzantium army led by Romanos IV Diogenes, the emperor of the Greek-led Christian empire and a great power of the time along with Europe’s Holy Roman Empire, at the Battle of Malazgirt or Manzikert.

The battle significantly altered world history, escalating the historic confrontation between the so-called Christian West and Muslim East. Following the defeat at the hands of Sultan Alparslan, European Christian states formed an alliance to attack Muslim lands in the Middle East, launching the disastrous Crusades in 1095.

The Crusades continued for nearly two centuries, devastating the Middle East.

With the Battle of Malazgirt, a town in today's eastern Türkiye, the Turks gained crucial access to then-Christian-majority lands of Anatolia, where the influence of Islam and Turkic culture grew gradually under successive Turkish principalities. The Great Seljuks continued gaining territory and kept marching towards Istanbul (formerly Constantinople), the capital city of the Eastern Roman Empire and European landscape.

One of these principalities, the Ottomans, who were settled into western Anatolia by the Seljuk rulers of the peninsula in the 13th century, would later go and conquer the Balkans and much of the Middle East, establishing a political and military dominance in both the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea.

“The Battle of Malazgirt is one of the most crucial incidents and a turning point in the world history,” wrote Professor Mukrimin Halil Yinanc, one of the top Turkish historians on the subject of the Seljuks, in his reference book, The History of Türkiye, The Age of the Seljuks, which was republished in 2013 by the Turkish History Association.

Anatolia: the new homeland of the Turks

The victory allowed the Turkmens, which is a particular term used to describe the Muslim Turks, establish an individual state, the Anatolian branch of the Seljuks, and expand from the eastern plains of Anatolia to its western shores. The Great Seljuks were originally based in Ray, current Tehran in Iran.

Yinanc believes that the battle also paved the way for a cultural and political synthesis between Seljuk-led Muslim Turks and then-Christian-majority Anatolian populations, leading to the emergence of a powerful and well-organised Turkmen nation in the heart of the ancient peninsula.

“The battle also signifies the most important starting point of the Turkmen march and conquest across the Balkan Peninsula, Hungary, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, the whole North Africa and the Black Sea Basin, establishing the world’s greatest and the most continuous empire [the Ottoman Empire] after the Roman Empire,” Yinanc opines.

But the battle also carries a particular importance for the Islamic history beyond the battle’s implications and results of the Turkish history, according to many experts including Yinanc and his western colleagues.

The Seljuk takeover of Anatolia should be regarded as one of the most remarkable developments of Middle East history, writes Andrew Peacock, a professor of history at the University of St. Andrews, in his book, Early Seljuq History, A New Interpretation.

Peacock notes that the Byzantium Empire, which won back-to-back victories against both the Sasanids, a powerful Persian-led dynasty across Iran and Central Asia, and Muslim Arabs [after some initial failures], had been soundly defeated by the Turks in ten years between 1071 and 1081, only being able to hold a few ports across Anatolian coasts.

A Muslim victory

“Old Islamic historians had regarded the victory [at the Battle of Malazgirt], which opened the Anatolian lands to Muslim migrations, in equal terms with the Battles of Yarmouk and al-Qadisiyyah, which also laid ground for the victory of the Muslims in the Asian and Mediterranean territories [in the 7th century],” writes Yinanc.

The Battle of Yarmouk, which was won by the army of the Rashidun Caliphate against the Eastern Roman Empire forces in 636, signified the beginning of the collapse of the Byzantium rule in the Middle East, primarily in Syria and Palestine.

With the Battle of al Qadisiyyah, which fatefully happened in the same year as the Battle of Yarmouk, four years after Prophet Muhammed’s death, the Muslim forces defeated a large army of the Sassanid Empire.

Both battles signify unexpected decisive Muslim victories against the then-existing super powers of the world, the Romans and the Sassanids.

The Turkish victory at the Battle of Malazgirt had also somewhat been unexpected by the arrogant leadership of the Byzantium Empire, which refused to make peace with the Seljuks while Alparslan reportedly sent his envoys to sue for peace.