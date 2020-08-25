Algeria has set November 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution after months-long protests demanding reforms.

After "consultations with the parties concerned, it was decided to set the date of 1 November 2020 for the holding of the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution", the presidency said.

That date also marks the anniversary of the start of Algeria's 1954-1962 war for independence from France.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune came to power in a presidential election last December after an unprecedented months-long protest movement that had forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign the previous April.

Separation and balance of powers

Tebboune, formerly a prime minister under Bouteflika, has since taking office sought a constitutional referendum, ostensibly as an answer to the popular protest movement.

A draft released earlier this year showed that the new constitution would give the prime minister and parliament more powers to govern the North African country of 45 million people.

He has said a new constitution would reduce the authority of the president and "guarantee the separation and balance of powers".