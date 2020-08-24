President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey's navy will not back down as Greece "sows chaos" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where the countries have deployed frigates in an escalating confrontation over overlapping resource claims.

"The ones who throw Greece in front of the Turkish navy will not stand behind them," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

He added that Athens did not have the right to broadcast maritime navigational and weather advisories, known as Navtex, in areas claimed by Ankara.

"Greece has declared its own Navtex unlawfully and in a spoiled manner ... With this approach, Greece has sown a chaos that it will not be able to escape from," Erdogan said.

Turkey on Sunday extended the exploration mission of its Oruc Reis survey ship by four days to August 27, a move that Athens has called illegal.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters on Monday that Greece had issued a Navtex advisory also expiring on August 27.

"Greece is responding calmly and with readiness both on a diplomatic and on an operational level. And with national confidence it does everything needed to defend its sovereign rights," Pestas said.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves.

Separately, Turkey's Defence Ministry said maritime training involving Turkish and allied navy ships would be conducted in the eastern Mediterranean on August 25.

Prelude to more good news

Last week’s discovery of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea is a prelude to upcoming good news from the Mediterranean, the Turkish president added.

There is substantial evidence that the natural gas discovery foreshadows a much bigger gas find, and hopefully the good news will continue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan also called Monday’s Greek Navtex alert a “spoiled act” that endangers the coastal and navigational safety of all ships in the region.