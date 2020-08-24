With the discovery of offshore gas in the Black Sea, Turkey announced on Friday that it is now closer than ever to becoming a country that is far less dependent on foreign gas imports.

Behind this historic feat are years of preparations and procuring of tools and vessels that have made an exclusive state-controlled offshore drilling possible.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country is hoping to "see similar good news in the Mediterranean as well" as the government "accelerate" their drilling operations there, too.

Here's a quick breakdown on Turkey's game-changing vessels deployed for the offshore gas search.

Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa Seismic Vessel:

The vessel joined the inventory of TPAO in 2012. TPAO was established in order to perform hydrocarbon exploration, drilling, production, refinery and marketing activities on behalf of the Turkish Republic with the law 6327 in 1954.

Prior to the purchase of Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, Turkey was realising such research processes by service procurement. But now, thanks to its own vessel, Turkey manages its own research progresses.

Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa was purchased for $130 million and able to conduct 2D and 3D seismic research. The vessel is capable of collecting data from the maximum depth of 8km underwater and can collect 2D and 3D seismic data.

The total weight of the vessel is almost 5 gross tonnes, it is 84 metres long and its width is 21,6 metres wide. It boasts a heliport, too.

With the ability to work at glaciers, it uses a diesel driving force. With its seismic sound source, high-quality catalytic converters, double hull and water cleaning systems, it is known as one of the most environmentalist of vessels.

MTA Oruc Reis Seismic Vessel:

Being known as ‘Local Success’, its production started in 2012 by local means. In 2017, MTA Oruc Reis got ready for operation tests, training and experience activities.

Equipped with the most recent shipping and manoeuvre systems, MTA Oruc Reis is able to conduct 2D and 3D seismic research.

In addition to oil and natural gas activities, strategically important scientific research, such as the continental shelf in the context of monitoring the continuity of land areas under the sea, can effectively be carried out by MTA Oruc Reis.

The vessel is capable of monitoring geological structures up to 15 metres of depth under the sea, and it is able to collect samples from the water and ground for its own measurements and assessments.

MTA Oruc Reis is 86 metres long and is 22 metres wide. When its fuel tank and food storage is full, it can stay in the sea for 35 days. 28 researchers and 27 crew work in it.