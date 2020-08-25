In pictures: Rohingya forced into child labour
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Rohingya forced into child labourThousands of Rohingya children who live in refugee camps in Bangladesh are forced to work in harsh conditions, sometimes even carrying heavy materials on construction sites.
A Rohingya refugee child pushes fishing boat wheels on Shamlapur beach in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2018. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 25, 2020

On August 25, 2017, the military junta of Myanmar unleashed a wave of violence on the Rohingya ethnic minority in northern Rakhine state, rendering more than 710,000 Rohingya Muslims homeless and forcing them to take refuge in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. 

In so-called “clearance operations,” 24,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed by Myanmarese forces, with 34,000 injured after being thrown into fires. 

Three years later, the Rohingya diaspora is determined to retrieve their rights as citizens.

Currently, nearly 860,000 Rohingyan people are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District - 55 percent are children

They have been experiencing physical violence, psychosocial trauma, sexual violence and been forced to work for a living.

Under stressful and uncertain living conditions, Rohingya children suffer from a lack of education.

Apart from the efforts of some NGOs to offer an education in camps, Rohingya children are prevented from attending school.

For example, more than 145,000 Rohingya refugee children in south-eastern Bangladesh attend UNICEF-supported learning centres in 2018. 

RECOMMENDED

Given the desperate need to take on paid work to support their families, the children are often found to be working in harsh conditions, even carrying heavy materials on construction sites.

According to Malta-based Xchange Foundation’s 2019 “Lost Childhood” report, child labour has remained one of the most important problems among Rohingya refugees where 300,000 of which are between the ages of three and 14. 

Despite the Bangladesh Labour Act(2006), which targets child labour, and the Education Act (2016), that brings compulsory education until the equivalent of eighth grade, or 14 years old, most of the Rohingya children cannot benefit from these protective laws.

Only 33,000 Rohingyan people received official refugee status. Hundreds of thousands of others are recognised as “undocumented Myanmar nationals” or “Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals”, thus depriving their children of benefiting from protective laws that are already available for Bangladeshi citizens.

Nearly 60 children were born in refugee camps in 2018 - they come into this world without any registration.

“Rohingya babies being born without citizenship, very few births in the camps are formally registered, thereby diminishing the available protection mechanisms even further,” the Xchange report stated.

According to the United Nations’ migration agency,  Rohingya refugee girls are being sold into forced labour to raise money for desperate families in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet