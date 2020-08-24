On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea. Turkey hopes that it will bring decisive advantages in the energy, economic and political sectors. TRT Deutsch spoke about this with the energy and geopolitics expert, Suha Cubukcuoglu. He is a member of the advisory board of the Maritime Forum of Koc University in Istanbul.

TRT WORLD:Turkey has discovered 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Black Sea. How significant is the discovery?

SUHA CUBUKCUOGLU: This is a major breakthrough for Turkey. After many years of trial runs, Ankara finally said that it is in the game. Previously, the Israel-Egypt-Cyprus tripartite pact had made major discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean (East Med) since 2010.

The group had evaluated production, transfer, and export options amid a tense standoff with Turkey and TRNC. For the first time, Turkey has announced a gas discovery of this size, which is roughly equivalent to Greek Cypriot findings to date all combined. The amount is a mid-size discovery, it’s larger than most reserves in the East Med. It would take 1-2 years to do appraisal runs and determine the exact volume feasibly recoverable from the field. Then, another 4-5 years would be needed to implement the chosen transport option, taking in a total of about 6-7 years to monetize the project.

Turkey, however, has set an ambitious goal to go live in 2023 by the republic’s centennial anniversary, by then to have completed all required steps.

What political signal does the fund send abroad?

SC: This is an important step towards Turkey's economic independence, as energy imports account for the majority of the country's current account deficit. It puts pressure on the Turkish lira, increases inflation to double-digit figures and causes budget deficits - not to mention the fact that it also draws on the country's precious foreign currency reserves.

The monetisation of the discovery, albeit in three to four years, would give Turkey a significant advantage in the talks over the main gas/LNG suppliers, namely the US and Russia. The main ramification is to reduce Turkey’s energy dependence on Russia.

Another point: this is a significant resource and can tip the balance in negotiations with the EU. Having secured the bonanza in its pocket, it is prudent to now expect Turkey to take an even tougher posture against acts by the EU-allied group consisting of France, Greece, and Greek Cypriots in the East Med.

What does this mean for the Turkish energy basket?

SC: There is more room for Turkey to manoeuvre and now build the best energy mix in its portfolio, to subsidise renewable/clean energy projects, and to have a freer hand in charting the course of its regional foreign policy. The total worth of the field, as it stands, is estimated to be $50-$60 billion, which is about 7-8% of Turkey’s GDP.

What is the composition of Turkey's current energy basket?

SC: Turkey's energy import bill amounts to $ 41 billion per year. The energy is purchased from a large number of countries near and far. Currently, Turkey is 99 percent dependent on foreign gas supplies and 95 percent dependent on oil supplies.

The imported gas volume is 45-50 billion cubic meters per year, part of which is consumed in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The US recently overtook Russia in the share of gas deliveries to Turkey when LNG spot prices collapsed due to the economic downturn in the Covid-19 period.

There is, therefore, a fine balance between long-term contracts with Russia, Central Asian imports in Turkey's energy mix and LNG supplies from the US, Middle East and Africa. On the one hand, Russia's weight in Turkey's energy policy is shrinking in the gas market.

In the same breath, however, the joint nuclear power plant project, Akkuyu, forms a counterweight to this. In the short term, Turkey remains dependent on foreign supplies for energy policy, but the discovery in the Black Sea is an important milestone, one which gets the country on the road to energy independence. This is only a question of time, effort and determination.