Several high ranking officials and their families have been obtaining "golden passports" between late 2017 and 2019, a leak of a trove of Greek Cypriot administration documents has revealed. The revelation follows on the heels of a report that claimed at least 12 "golden passport" holders were under criminal investigation.

Greek-administered Cyprus' so-called "golden passport" investment programme, where a single passport requires a minimum investment of $2.5 million, has attracted many investors because a passport from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus automatically grants its holder citizenship to the entire 27-member European Union.

Greek Cypriot administration papers acquired by Al Jazeera's investigative unit show that some of those who acquired the passports are "politically exposed persons", people whose prominent positions in government or public life might make them vulnerable to corruption. Al Jazeera's reported on Monday shared "politically exposed" passport holders include elected politicians, board members and the brother of a former Lebanese premier.

Also among those who purchased a passport are the speaker of Afghanistan's lower house of parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani, Vietnamese Congressman Pham Phu Quoc and former Russian politician Igor Reva.

The Greek Cypriot Parliament last month beefed up the eligibility criteria for the so-called “golden passport” investment programme, which has brought billions in revenue since its introduction following a 2013 financial crisis.

Some 4,000 Greek Cypriot passports have been issued to investors under the programme, generating at least $7.96 billion (€7 billion) since 2013.

Improper vetting?

Greek Cypriot administration said 12 foreigners named in an Al Jazeera report received citizenship under the investment programme only after being approved by Greek Cypriot and foreign agencies tasked with vetting such applications.