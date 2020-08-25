Three years have passed since genocide sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas in Myanmar fleeing for their lives, the majority into neighbouring Bangladesh.

While the majority-Muslim people have long been discriminated against and persecuted by Myanmar’s Buddhist regime, in August 2017, the country’s army and allied vigilante militias turned up the ante, slaughtering villagers and raping women and children from the community.

Estimates put the number of Rohingya who have been killed by Buddhist extremists in Myanmar since August 2017, at more than 24,000.

UN officials have described their plight as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” that has been carried out with clear “genocidal intent”. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have also opened a case looking into the abuses carried out by authorities in Rangoon.

Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 million Rohingya refugees with about three quarters of those fleeing to the country in or after August 2017.

The conditions in the camps are torrid with those living in them not allowed to work outside the sites and exploitation of the vulnerable rampant.

Rohingya refugees have long complained that their children have been stolen from them and daughters trafficked into the sex trade.

Yet despite this mass suffering, very little has been done to redress the situation the Rohingya have found themselves in or to punish those responsible for their plight.

International support

One reason for the lack of unified action by the international community on the Rohingya plight is the support Myanmar enjoys from a number of powerful states.

Both China and Russia, which are veto-carrying permanent members of the UN Security Council, have backed Myanmar and made sure measures targeting the country are blocked or slowed down.

In 2018, Beijing failed in its bid to strip funding for investigators looking into the reports of abuses by the Myanmar regime targeting the Rohingya.

The evidence collected by the officials is due to be preserved in the case of trials of those responsible for the genocide.

Human Rights Watch accuses China of “vigorously” opposing putting pressure on Myanmar with sanctions or other measures.