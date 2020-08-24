The Republican Party has formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House as the party's four-day convention kicked off in Charlotte.

The official naming of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as the party's presidential ticket is one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Overwhelming support from delegates around the country quickly got Trump to the needed 1,276 minimum of votes for the 2020 national election.

“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said in an unscheduled appearance after the nomination was made official on Monday.

“Our country can go in a horrible direction or in an even greater direction," he said.

Trump is expected to address the convention each day before formally accepting the nomination from the White House Thursday night.

Trump has sought to minimise the toll of the pandemic, but its impact was evident as proceedings began in Charlotte. Instead of the thousands of people who were expected to converge on this city for a week-long extravaganza, just 336 delegates participated in a roll-call vote from a Charlotte Convention Center ballroom.

Trump said he had made the trip in contrast to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, who never travelled to Wisconsin, the state where the Democratic convention was supposed to be held.

Even as he accepted the nomination, Trump was raising questions about the integrity of the election, again taking issue with mail-in voting, which experts say has proven remarkably safe.

“We caught them doing some really bad things in 2016 ... we have to be careful because they’re trying it again,” he said. "Watch it very carefully. Because we have to win.”

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election," he later said.

Trump also panned the state's Democratic governor for “being in a total shutdown mood," insisting restrictions the state has in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 175,000 people in the country and infected millions, were motivated by politics.

Poll pressure

The GOP convention is a crucial moment for Trump, who is trailing in national and battleground state polls and under intense pressure to turn the race around. Just 23 percent think the country is heading in the right direction, while 75 percent think it’s on the wrong path, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday indicates Biden is leading the incumbent president by a formidable 10 points nationally among likely voters with just 71 days until the November 3 election.

Many other polls, including in battleground states, have shown Biden enjoying sizable leads as the US under Trump continues to struggle with the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 176,000 in the country.

Many of the usual trappings of a convention were present on Monday, including signs designating each state and gift bags with Republican swag. But chairs on the ballroom floor were arranged with lots of space between them and convention organisers told participants to wear masks, though adherence to the rule was uneven.

“We are obviously disappointed we could not hold this event in the same way we had originally planned,” GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel said as she began the proceedings while thanking Charlotte for allowing the convention to move forward in its truncated form.

The fact an in-person meeting was held at all marked a sharp contrast with Democrats.

Last week, the Democrats created a well-received roll call via video montage with diverse officials and others from states across the country. The Republicans, overwhelmingly white, spoke from the ballroom floor.