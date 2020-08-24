Russia’s seemingly invincible leader Vladimir Putin is facing multiple challenges as growing economic hardship and protests hit the country ahead of the September regional elections. The country’s most powerful opposition leader has been flown to Germany and the government there says he was most likely poisoned.

Like the Donald Trump administration, Moscow has also been criticised for its bad handling of the pandemic, which has continued to hammer the country. Russia is one of the top four worst-hit states.

But beyond all, two political developments have appeared to test the nerves of Putin, who has revamped the Russian constitution in order to allow him to run for two more presidential terms. In short, it means the 67-year old spy-turned-president could stay in power until his death.

One is the recent hospitalisation of Alexei Navalny, the most prominent critic of Putin. It came after the Russian politician mysteriously fell ill on a long flight from the country’s faraway province of Siberia en route to Moscow.

Navalny’s allies believe he was poisoned like other critics in the past, after he drank tea in an airport cafe prior to his flight.

The incident triggered widespread international media coverage as some Western leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel, have called Putin to investigate Navalny’s case. He was evacuated to Berlin after his wife sent a direct plea to Putin to allow his transfer abroad. After several delays, Navalny, who has been in coma since the incident, was allowed to go to Germany.

The whole incident has raised the perception that the Kremlin wants to get rid of yet another political opponent, using the Cold War-era killing method.

Navalny was in Siberia to persuade the province’s opposition forces to unite under a single candidate in the upcoming regional elections in September. The aim would have been to try and defeat Putin in a region well-known for state atrocities against dissent. Siberia is also notorious as playing host to political prisoners from the Tsarist period up until the times of the communist Soviet Union.

Belarus protests

As Navalny went to Siberia, large protests began occurring in Belarus, a Russian-majority state in Eastern Europe. Belarus has been led by a staunch ally of Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, who has held onto power for more than two decades.

Navalny and his allies celebrated Belarusian protests, seeing it as an inspiration for Russian dissenters to go after Putin.

Some analysts have also argued that the Lukashenko’s troubles are a bad omen for Putin, whose approval ratings recently dropped to their lowest levels during his rule, according to different surveys.