Turkey continues to advance its way in the defence industry, the nation's president has said.

"Turkey continues its path in the defence industry in a resolute manner," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the delivery ceremony of New Marine Systems at Desan Shipyard in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday.

“It is not possible for nations that cannot be strong and independent in the field of defence to look to their future with confidence."

'Technological independence'

As the country meets its national defence and security needs, technological independence becomes more critical than ever to create deterrence in the international arena, he said.

Turkey added two emergency response and diving training boats, two new underwater demolition boats and eight fast patrol boats to its naval forces, the president said.