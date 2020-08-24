An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline has caused a power blackout in Syria, with initial indications pointing to an attack, the regime's energy minister told state-run television.

Regime media showed footage of a large fire following the explosion on Monday, which regime said had occurred between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northeast of the capital of Damascus.

"Initial indications are this was a terrorist attack," regime Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said, adding that the pipeline feeds power stations in the south.