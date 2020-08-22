WORLD
Israelis demand Netanyahu's resignation in fresh protest
Protests have been mounting in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem on August 22, 2020. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
August 22, 2020

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Jerusalem demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting "Minister of Crime", "You're fired" and "Free Israel".

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence on Saturday. 

Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

Corruption indictments, virus crisis

Protests demanding that Netanyahu resign over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have been mounting in recent weeks and the premier has been scathing in his counter-attack.

Earlier this month, he accused Channel 12 and another private station, Channel 13, of "delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations" by giving extensive coverage of the rallies.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after restrictions were lifted starting in late April. 

Netanyahu has himself acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
