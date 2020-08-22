Thick smoke has blanketed large areas of central and northern California as more people flee some of the biggest fires in the state's history which have raged largely uncontrolled through the week.

One of the largest group of fires, dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex, has scorched nearly 89,000 hectares, burned nearly 500 structures and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

The fire, which erupted on Monday and is now the 10th largest in the state's history, was just seven percent contained.

Some of the fires in that complex threatened wineries in the famed Napa and Sonoma regions which are still reeling from similar deadly blazes in recent years.

At least five dead

Officials said five deaths have been linked to the latest fires, ignited by more than 12,000 lightning strikes.

Four bodies were recovered on Thursday, including three from a burned house in a rural area of Napa County.

Fire officials said lightning strikes had ignited 560 fires in the past week, the largest of which are the LNU, the SCU and CZU complex fires in the Bay Area.

Daniel Berlant, Cal Fire's assistant deputy director, said although firefighters had made progress in the last 24 hours, ongoing triple-digit temperatures and bone dry conditions were not helping.

He added that although temperatures were expected to cool slightly at the weekend, there is the potential of more dry lightning as early as Sunday evening.

"We could again experience a lightning storm so that has us remaining on high alert," Berlant said.

Evacuees struggle to find shelter

About 119,000 people have been evacuated, with many struggling to find shelter and hesitating to go to centers set up by authorities because of coronavirus risks.