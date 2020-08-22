Pakistan has issued sweeping financial sanctions against Afghanistan's Taliban, just as the insurgent group is in the midst of the US-led peace process in the neighbouring country.

The orders, which were made public late on Friday, identified dozens of individuals, including the Taliban's chief peace negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar and several members of the Haqqani family, including Sirajuddin, the current head of the Haqqani network and deputy head of the Taliban.

The list of sanctioned groups included others besides the Taliban and were in keeping with a five-year-old United Nations resolution sanctioning the Afghan group and freezing their assets.

Pakistan trying to get off grey list

The orders were issued as part of Pakistan's efforts to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors money laundering and tracks terrorist groups' activities, according to security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Last year the Paris-based group put Islamabad on a grey list.

Until now only Iran and North Korea are blacklisted, which severely restricts a country's international borrowing capabilities.

Pakistan is trying to get off the grey list, said the officials.

There was no immediate response from the Afghan Taliban, but many of the group's leaders are known to own businesses and property in Pakistan.

Pakistan-Taliban ties

Many Taliban leaders, including those heading Haqqani network, have lived in Pakistan since the 1980s when they were part of the Afghan mujahedeen and allies of the United States to end the 10-year invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union.

It ended in February 1989.

Pakistan has denied giving sanctuary to the Taliban following their ouster in 2001 by the US-led coalition but both Washington and Kabul routinely accused Islamabad of giving them a safe haven.

Still, it was Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban that Washington eventually sought to exploit to move its peace negotiations with the insurgent movement forward.