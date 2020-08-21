Israeli warplanes have bombed the Hamas-governed Gaza, as Palestinian rockets and firebombs landed in southern Israel.

Parts of southern Israel were partially cordoned off by the security forces, the Israeli military said on Friday.

Israeli planes launched raids against Gaza shortly after midnight on Thursday and then again later on Friday morning.

Israel said the bombs were in response to seven rockets launched from besieged Palestinian enclave, six of which were intercepted by its air defences.

Israel has intensified its raids on Gaza over the past week along with tightening of a blockade under which it has banned the entry of fuel for Gaza's sole power plant, plunging the Palestinian territory into darkness.

Israel bombing Gaza since August 6

Witnesses in Gaza said rockets were launched towards the town of Sderot, just across the security fence with Israel.

The rocket that was not intercepted damaged the roof of a house in Sderot, but did not cause any casualties, an AFP photographer said.

The number of rockets fired from Gaza was the largest number in a day since the latest round of exchanges began two weeks ago.

Arson balloons against Israeli siege

Israel has bombed Gaza almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for what it said were balloons fitted with firebombs, or, less frequently, rocket fire, across the fence.

The group behind the "arson balloons" into Israel told Al Jazeera that it is a "form of pressure" on Israel to lift devastating 13-year blockade.

"We came here to send a fiery message to the Israeli occupation that we in the Gaza can no longer tolerate the blockade that's been taking place for 13 years," the Qatar-based news website quoted Abu Yousef, spokesman of the group.

READ MORE:Gaza suffocates as Israel escalates its aggression on the enclave

Hamas warns against Israeli escalation

Hamas "will not hesitate to fight a battle with the enemy if the escalation continues, if the bombardments and the blockade continue", Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum said in a statement.

"If the Israeli occupation continues its aggression ... it must pay the price," he added.