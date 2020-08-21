Ismail Haniyah, Hamas’s Political Leader has stated that “any Arab ruler who thinks normalization with Israel will grant his rule legitimacy is delusional.”

“On multiple occasions Netanyahu has declared that a deal with any party has to be based on the two principles of peace for peace, and peace from strength,” said Haniyah on Friday in an interview with TRT World, going on to emphasize, “this most definitely applies to the recent deal with the United Arab Emirates.”

Blank cheque

But what does Netanyahu mean by that particular doctrine?

In a recent video shared online, Netanyahu elaborates and confirms Haniyah’s insight.

“Under this doctrine, Israel does not have to withdraw from any territory, and the two states get the fruits of full, open peace,” said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Referring to the recent deal struck with the UAE, Netanyahu adds, “This peace was not achieved because Israel weakened itself by withdrawing to ’67 lines. It was achieved because Israel strengthened itself by cultivating a free-market economy, by cultivating military and technological strength and by combining the two to attain unprecedented international influence.”

Delusions

Haniyah went on to add, “Some Arab rulers are deluded in thinking that the legitimacy of their rule comes from American support, and not from their own peoples.”

“Whoever believes that the Ummah (Global Muslim community) is passing through a period of weakness, fragmentation and defeat and is unable to confront Israel is delusional… for the Palestinian people have been fighting for more than a century has not given up, and has not and will not recognize Israel,” he emphasizes.

The Head of Hamas’s Political Bureau criticized the “Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) recognition of the Zionist regime outside of a revolutionary context,” while “calling on them to withdraw their recognition.”

Misrepresented

Haniyah called on all “who are considering normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy on behalf of the Palestinian people to stop,” emphasizing that “history will have no mercy for normalizing nations, and their peoples will not forgive them. Nor will the Palestinian people give up.”