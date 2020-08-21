Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters have said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the US Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the US after running into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The new tropical storm was centered about 375 kilometres east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kph. It was heading west at 33 kph, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane that could hit Florida by Monday or Tuesday and then the Gulf Coast.

The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas en route to the US.

READ MORE: Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Near hurricane force

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 was nearing the coast of Honduras on Friday morning, and the US National Hurricane Center said it was expected to veer northwest and cut across the tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Sunday, possibly at or near hurricane force.

A hurricane watch was in effect for the strip of coast containing Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, as well as Cozumel island.

From there, the long-term forecast track would carry it to the US Gulf Coast, perhaps Texas or Louisiana, by Tuesday or Wednesday, again, possibly, as a hurricane.

En route, it's likely to soak flood-prone eastern Honduras, the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan.