Libya’s UN-supported government has announced a ceasefire across the country and has called for demilitarising the contested strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces.

The Tripoli-seated Government of National Accord (GNA) said that the "ceasefire requires the areas of Sirte and al Jufra to be demilitarised within security arrangements."

In a separate statement, Aguila Saleh from warlord Khalifa Haftar's side, also called for a ceasefire.

He said the truce will make Sirte a temporary seat for a new presidential council to be guarded by police forces from various regions in the country.

Both administrations called for an end to an oil blockade imposed by Haftar's militia since earlier this year.

The Tripoli-based government also called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March.

The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomed both statements, and called for the expulsion of all foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya.

Split after Gaddafi