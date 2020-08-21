Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on her supporters to step up their strikes at factories across the country to try to force new presidential elections.

"I ask you - continue and expand strikes. Don't be fooled by intimidation." she said in a video address on Friday.

Belarus is facing its biggest political crisis since the breakup of the Soviet Union, with tens of thousands of demonstrators saying veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko's alleged August 9 re-election was rigged and is illegitimate.

Lukashenko has said there will be no new presidential election despite calls from the opposition and nationwide anti-government protests and strikes.

'Not another Maidan'

EU President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of European Union leaders, said the bloc's goals for the Belarus crisis were to stop violence against protesters and citizens, and ensure that the former Soviet republic does not slide into economic or military chaos.

"The Ukrainian experience is important," an EU official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"Nobody wants a repeat of what happened in Ukraine. The EU is not interested in another Euromaidan and ensuing chaos in Belarus. Belarus is not Ukraine, the people there are not seeking closer ties with the EU.

"The EU is seeking to support stability, talks between authorities, the opposition and the broader society, economic prosperity. Without tilting the geo-political balance for Belarus between the EU and Russia."

EU calls to drop criminal case against opposition

The EU called on Belarus to drop a criminal case Minsk has launched against a new opposition body this week.

"We expect the Belarusian authorities to stop the criminal case and instead to engage in a dialogue in view of moving towards a peaceful way out of the current crisis," Nabila Massrali, an EU spokeswoman for foreign policy and security affairs, said in a statement.

"The Coordination Council, which consists of representatives of different parts of Belarusian society, reached out to the authorities for a dialogue and the authorities answered with the opening of a criminal case.