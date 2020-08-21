Britain's public debt has gone above $2.65 trillion for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell.

Net debt, excluding public banks, rose to $2.66 trillion, up by nearly $304 billion from July 2019 and equivalent to 100.5% of Britain's economic output, its highest since 1961.

Borrowing in the April-July period, the first four months of the financial year, surged to $199 billion, almost three times borrowing by the government during the previous financial year as a whole, the Office for National Statistics said.

In July alone, borrowing excluding public sector banks was 26.7 billion pounds, slightly less than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.