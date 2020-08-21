BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UK's debt plagued by Covid-19 exceeds $2.6 trillion for first time
A new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that the Britain's public debt at the end of July was equivalent to 100.5% of the country's economic output.
Pound notes and coins are seen inside a cash register in a bar in Manchester, Britain on September 6, 2017 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 21, 2020

Britain's public debt has gone above $2.65 trillion for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell.

Net debt, excluding public banks, rose to $2.66 trillion, up by nearly $304 billion from July 2019 and equivalent to 100.5% of Britain's economic output, its highest since 1961.

Borrowing in the April-July period, the first four months of the financial year, surged to $199 billion, almost three times borrowing by the government during the previous financial year as a whole, the Office for National Statistics said.

In July alone, borrowing excluding public sector banks was 26.7 billion pounds, slightly less than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. 

But in July last year, the budget was in surplus by about $2.1 billion, boosted by receipts of income tax which typically fall in the month.

"Today’s figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Debt as a share of gross domestic product was also pushed up by the sharp contraction in the size of Britain's economy during the coronavirus lockdown, the ONS said.

SOURCE:Reuters
