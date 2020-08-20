WORLD
US imposes Syria-related sanctions on six Assad regime officials
The move freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaks during a press conference with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the State Department in Washington, DC on August 19, 2020. / AFP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 20, 2020

The United States has blacklisted senior Syrian regime officials and leaders of several Syrian military units as Washington continues to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Syria's Bashar al Assad’s regime.

The Treasury said in a statement that it imposed sanctions on Luna al Shibl, Assad’s top press officer, and Mohamad Ammar Saati bin Mohamad Nawzad, a prominent member of the Syrian Baath Party in memory of the2013 Ghouta chemical attack victims. 

The US State Department on Thursday also imposed sanctions on the leadership of several Syrian military units, including National Defense Forces commander, Fadi Saqr, over their efforts to prevent a ceasefire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States and its allies are united in continuing to apply pressure on Assad and his enablers until there is peaceful, political solution to the conflict. Assad and his foreign patrons know the clock is ticking for action," Pompeo said.

"The United States will continue to impose costs on anyone, anywhere who obstructs a peaceful political solution to the Syrian conflict," he added.

Thursday's move freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

A crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the regime and the United States supporting the opposition.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced since the start of the conflict.

