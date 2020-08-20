The United States has blacklisted senior Syrian regime officials and leaders of several Syrian military units as Washington continues to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Syria's Bashar al Assad’s regime.

The Treasury said in a statement that it imposed sanctions on Luna al Shibl, Assad’s top press officer, and Mohamad Ammar Saati bin Mohamad Nawzad, a prominent member of the Syrian Baath Party in memory of the2013 Ghouta chemical attack victims.

The US State Department on Thursday also imposed sanctions on the leadership of several Syrian military units, including National Defense Forces commander, Fadi Saqr, over their efforts to prevent a ceasefire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States and its allies are united in continuing to apply pressure on Assad and his enablers until there is peaceful, political solution to the conflict. Assad and his foreign patrons know the clock is ticking for action," Pompeo said.

"The United States will continue to impose costs on anyone, anywhere who obstructs a peaceful political solution to the Syrian conflict," he added.

