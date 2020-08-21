Seven states led by Pennsylvania have sued the US Postal Service and the new postmaster general, saying service changes in recent weeks have harmed the ability of states to conduct free and fair elections.

The suit, filed in US District Court in Pennsylvania on Friday, was joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said: "to the Trump Administration, delivering your paycheck, medication or ballot is a joke but there's nothing funny about the wages you earn, your health, or right to vote. That’s why today we’re standing with Pennsylvania and other states, taking the Postmaster General to court."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Postal Service will deliver all election mail.

"The postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time," DeJoy told a Senate hearing.

"This sacred duty is my Number One priority between now and election day."