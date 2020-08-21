Any substantial discovery of natural gas reserves in the deep waters of the Black Sea will have a far-reaching impact on Turkey’s economy, which relies on imports to meet almost all its energy needs.

The foremost benefit comes within a couple of years as Ankara will be able to reduce its energy import bill and stop the drain on its foreign currency reserves.

Last year, Turkey spent $41 billion on energy imports. The payments it makes to buy gas from other countries such as Russia and Azerbaijan have been a drag on its currency for years.

“It will solve a lot of our energy supply security problems. Turkey right now is only producing about 1 percent of its natural gas locally - the rest is imported,” says Mustafa Topuz, a founding partner in Ankara-based MNCM Consulting, tells TRT World.

In a televised address, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the discovered reserves at a zone known as Tuna-1 are around 320 billion cubic meters (BCM).

Turkey consumes around 45 BCM of gas a year, down from 50-55 BCM just a few years ago as some power plants have switched to renewable sources.

Developing offshore wells can take at least 5-6 years, but the Turkish policymakers can still drive a more immediate gain from the find by using it as a bargaining tool, Sohbet Karbuz, a Paris-based oil and gas analyst, tells TRT World.

“Turkish contracts with its suppliers that amount to 38 billion cubic meters (a year) will expire by 2026. This gas discovery means Turkey doesn’t need to rush to renew its contracts. It gives a big leverage to Turkey to renegotiate the terms and pricing.”

Fruits of labour

For decades, Turkey depended on energy imports as there was a general belief among policymakers and the private sector that the geology of the country was not feasible for hydrocarbon reserves.

But successive discoveries made by regional countries such as Israel coupled with Turkey’s exclusion from the Eastern Mediterranean energy scene pushed Ankara to expedite its own efforts.

In 2017, as per a new policy, Turkey bought seismic and drilling ships to kickstart exploration in its territorial waters.