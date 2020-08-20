As the dust settles on the announcement of normalisation between the UAE and Israel, focus is turning to the less prominent beneficiaries of the disputed deal.

Christian Evangelicals, who have been a driving force behind the White House’s pro-Israel policy for generations, have welcomed the agreement between the Gulf Arab state and Israel to make their alliance public.

That good reception to the disputed deal is likely to bolster support for US President Donald Trump, who helped to broker the deal. Just months earlier, there were concerns that the Republican leader was losing support over his handling of the pandemic among the demographic, which is considered one of the most important voting blocs in the US electoral system.

“This is historic. Today (Trump) announced a peace agreement between Israel (and) the United Arab Emirates. I’m grateful (Trump) knows the importance of working for peace.” Franklin Graham, a prominent Evangelical leader, wrote on his Twitter account.

Christian Evangelicals are significantly more likely to support Trump’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict than Jewish people inside the US.

The US president, for his part, has also made no secret of his intent to court the Evangelical and Christian Zionist vote.

“It’s an incredible thing for Israel...it’s incredible for the evangelicals, by the way,” Trump said on the Fox News channel.

Past influence

Trump’s brokering of deals between Israel and its Arab partners, especially without any real concession on the part of the Israelis, such as relinquishing its plans to annex occupied Palestinian territory, dovetails nicely into the Christian Zionist belief that the land of Israel (or Palestine) is the rightful property of the Jewish people.

The more Arab allies Israel therefore has in the region, especially those not willing to challenge its expansionist vision in the occupied territories, the more stable Israel’s future as a Jewish state looks in the eyes of the Christian Evangelicals.

For Christian Zionists, however, the latest deal between Israel and the UAE, pales in comparison to Trump’s earlier decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, therefore acknowledging the city, including occupied East Jerusalem, as the country’s capital.