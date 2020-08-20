Iran has displayed a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, ignoring US demands that Tehran halt its missile programme.

State TV said officials unveiled the two new missiles on Thursday — National Defence Industry Day in Iran.

"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1,000 km," Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech.

Pictures of the missiles were shown on state TV, which it said was "the newest Iranian cruise missile that will further strengthen Iran's deterrence power."

Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis were killed in January in a US strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

"Missiles and particularly cruise missiles are very important for us ... the fact that we have increased the range from 300 to 1,000 in less than two years is a great achievement," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"Our military might and missile programmes are defensive."

New engines

Also on Thursday, Iran unveiled a fourth-generation light turbo-fan engine for its advanced drones.

Iran also inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced "Owj" engine for the Iranian-made twin-seat Kowsar fighter jet.

Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.