Anti-Muslim extremist Laura Loomer, who has been banned from multiple social media platforms for hate speech, won a Republican congressional primary in Florida on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old far-right activist secured the six-way race in Florida’s 21st congressional district, home to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, after receiving an overwhelming 14,457 votes – 42 percent of those cast.

She will battle Democratic incumbent and House Representative Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

Loomer, who has called Muslims “savages” and referred to herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” is notorious for her xenophobic rhetoric and public political stunts. She is a vocal supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that a “satanic cabal of elites” are running a secret global paedophile ring.

Trump took to Twitter to congratulate her on Wednesday morning.

While a win in November is unlikely, Trump’s support could give her a major boost. Also backing Loomer are right-wing figures like Roger Stone and House Representative Matt Gaetz, who is also from Florida.

Loomer has built her public profile through vicious attacks against Muslims and immigrants. Her vile rhetoric has seen her blacklisted by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Medium, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Uber and Lyft – garnering her the self-awarded title of “the most banned person in the world”.

Her primary win underscores the degree to which explicit anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t just tolerated in the Republican party, but rewarded.

An Islamophobic portfolio

A former contributor to the conspiracy site InfoWars, Loomer was well known in the right-wing ecosphere for working for Project Veritas, a conservative group that specialised in ambushing politicians and journalists in questionably edited sting videos.

In July 2017 she cheered on the deaths of migrants, infamously calling for 2,000 more to die in response to news that 2,000 migrants had perished crossing the Mediterranean.

After an ISIS supporter killed eight people with a truck in November 2017, she went on an Islamophobic rant on Twitter, blaming ride-hailing apps for employing Muslim drivers.

“Someone needs to create a non-Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver,” she wrote. Uber and Lyft subsequently became the first of many tech platforms that barred her.

In 2018, Loomer garnered attention when she travelled the country “investigating” Muslim candidates for office.